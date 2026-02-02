Mumbai: Stock markets rebounded on Monday with benchmark Sensex jumping by 943 points on value buying in blue-chip oil & gas, banking and auto shares after facing a massive drubbing on the Budget day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 943.52 points or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 81,666.46. During the day, it surged 1,009.31 points or 1.25 per cent to a high of 81,732.25.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 262.95 points or 1.06 per cent to end at 25,088.40. During the day, it advanced 282.65 points or 1.13 per cent to 25,108.10.

A sharp decline in global crude oil prices offered relief to the markets, experts said.

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid jumped 7.61 per cent and Adani Ports climbed 4.76 per cent.

Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the other major gainers.

Axis Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Trent and Titan were the laggards.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced measures to boost manufacturing, offered long-term tax incentives for global data centres, and support for agriculture and tourism as she unveiled a Rs 53.5 lakh crore Union Budget for 2026-27, seen as a long-term blueprint for sustaining growth amid rising global risks.

Shunning populist measures despite five key states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, heading to polls, the Budget signalled continued fiscal consolidation and infrastructure spending.

But a hike in securities transaction tax on equity derivatives rattled equity markets, with key indices plunging as much as 2 per cent in the special Budget-day trading session, before recovering some ground.

On Sunday, the BSE benchmark ended at 80,722.94, down 1,546.84 points or 1.88 per cent. The Nifty tanked 495.20 points or 1.96 per cent to settle at 24,825.45.

“The market witnessed a smart recovery following yesterday’s volatile session due to the impact of the STT hike on F&O and the government’s higher borrowing plan for FY27. At the same time, the Budget’s policy continuity with a clear emphasis on growth and fiscal prudence has helped reinforce confidence in the mediumâ€‘ to longâ€‘term earnings outlook.

“A sharp decline in global crude oil prices has also offered some relief, reflecting signs of easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 588.34 crore on Sunday, according to exchange data.

“Indian equity markets opened the week with a measured rebound after the sharp Budget Day sell-off, as participants continued to recalibrate positions following the nearly 2 per cent decline witnessed during the Union Budget 2026-27 session. While selective value buying in large-cap names offered some near-term stability, overall sentiment remained guarded amid elevated volatility,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended lower on Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 4.88 per cent to USD 65.94 per barrel.

PTI