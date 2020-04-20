Mumbai: Indian equity indices pared initial gains to trade on a flat note, tracking weakness in the Asian markets.

Selling pressure in energy, FMCG and telecom stocks weighed on the market.

At 10.18 a.m., Sensex was trading at 31,632.29, higher by 43.57 or 0.14 percent from its previous close of 31,588.72.

During the first hour of trade it surged over 460 points to touch an intra-day high of 32,056.47. It had opened at 32,056.19 and has touched an intra-day low of 31,540.06 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,289.15, higher by 22.40 points or 0.24 percent.