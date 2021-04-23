New Delhi: The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj became the latest government and private hospitals in the capital to flag the dire need of oxygen for its admitted patients.

In a statement, ISIC said that its present oxygen stocks will not run even an hour for the 160 Covid patients admitted in the centre. “With 160 Covid-19 patients admitted here, we have only 30 minutes of oxygen left. We have been waiting for the supply since last night but no luck so far,” it said.

An administrative staffer in ISIC, asked if any reply received from the state government or any other agency regarding the matter, said: “We are trying our best but we are yet to find any concrete reply of supply.”

Delhi Thursday reported 26,169 new Covid infections and the highest-ever daily death toll of 306, while equally alarmingly, the city’s positivity rate stood at 36.24 per cent. The city has been logging over 25,000 cases for days now.