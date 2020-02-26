Khaira: Even though prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC have been put in place at Sarisua hills in Balasore, it has not deterred stone mafia from carrying out their illegal stone mining, a report said.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch STF from Cuttack raided the area for two days – Sunday and Monday. The team also started investigation on stone mines in the presence of Khaira tehsildar Pradip Sahu, Monday. Sunday, the team arrested five stone mafia members, and seized a truck and two tractors.

Locals and environmentalists alleged that many stone mafia have been carrying out stone mining with explosive-induced blasts at night, even though 144 has been in place. Sources added that the STF team has found wires and materials used for wagon blasting, which is dangerous for the area.

The STF team investigated, surveyed and assessed the area exploited by the stone mafia. A case has been registered in this regard, said Khaira IIC Subrat Behera.

Last year, upset over rampant mining of stone, explosion in mines and its transportation from Sarisua hills, the villagers of Bageipur had staged protests and halted transportation of stones from the mines.

Locals alleged that the mafia has been using wagon machines to carry out drills and blasts while commuting of stone laden trucks have left the road in bad shape due to huge craters, but the mine owners care a little for the residents.

The road from Kupari to Badeipur is in bad shape, causing a lot of trouble for thousands of people living in Barajodi, Gavar, Kutirapal and Samulei.

Air pollution has become another problem due to mining and vehicles running, but the administration has allegedly failed to take action against the mine owners and the transporters, locals pointed out. It may be noted here that while hearing a case, the Kolkata bench of National Green Tribunal had imposed stay on stone mining in Sarisua hills. In October 2019, Keonjhar-based Rural Organisation for Social Empowerment and Jajpur-based Associated Social Service Agency had moved the NGT over mining in hills and resultant environment degradation.

In October, the administration imposed Sec 144 on 21 mines following media reports about

illegal mining.