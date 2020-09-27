Jajpur: Stone mafia and local touts with political connections have reportedly grabbed reserve forest land in Kusunpur area under Dhamashala tehsil in Jajpur district. They have been carrying out stone mining, flouting pollution and environment protection norms, even though prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in the area.

Furthermore, the illegal stone mining also takes a toll on labourers working in mines.

A couple of days ago, a worker of Muraripur village lost his life while working in a stone mine in the reserve forest land.

Sadly, the administration has allegedly turned a blind eye to such illegal activities in the area, which are being carried out under the nose of some political leaders.

There are several stone mines in Kusunpur reserve forest. On the other hand, the forest and the revenue departments keep on passing the buck to each other over the ongoing stone mining in reserve forest.

What is worse is that for lack of safety measures in the unauthorized mines, workers have to lose their lives. Over 15 workers have allegedly lost their lives there.

According to reports, the mafia has been carrying out stone mining on 456.34 acres of forest land at Bichhakhandi, Anjira and Kusunpur.

This was stated in an investigation report submitted by Balanag revenue inspector to Dhamashala tehsildar. The report has been submitted to Jajpur ADM.

Dhamashala tehsildar Saroj Kumar Panda in his letter (989/28/3/2019 and 461/7/2/2019) had drawn attention of the Cuttack forest divisional officer towards illegal stone mining in forest land. Rampant stone mining has taken a heavy toll on biodiversity, natural resources and wildlife.

Despite all such facts, no action has been taken against the stone mafia and checking of illegal stone mining. People of the villages in this area alleged that biodiversity and environment has been put at risk while stone mafia bargain with unscrupulous officials and local touts to carry on their illegal stone extraction.

Illegal stone mining was taking place in Balarampur hills, but villagers moved the court against it.

Stone mining still goes on at Bichhkhandi (khata no-398), Kusunppur (khata no-631) and Anjira forest land (khata no-1729).

That apart, many stone crushing units operate on the forest land. Illegally extracted black stone is supplied to these stone crushers.

Owing to stone quarrying and stone crushing, people in the area are at the receiving end of growing air and water pollution. The state government is also losing huge revenues due to illegal stone mining.

To put curbs on illegal stone mining, the administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in 2019.

It was alleged that black stone is being transported in vehicles everyday even without submitting R-Forms, which are mandatory for mineral transportation. Locals have demanded an investigation into the matter.

When asked about illegal stone mining in the forest land, Cuttack DFO Sudarshan Patra said the Dharmashala tehsildar has been asked to demarcate their land in the area, but no step has been taken in this regard till date.

“Steps will be taken against the illegal stone mining in reserve forest land at Kusunpur,” he added.

