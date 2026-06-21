Bondamunda: Stones were allegedly thrown at the Darbhanga-Charlapalli Express when it was passing near Bondamunda in Sundargarh district Friday night rendering a passenger hurt and bloodied. The incident occurred at around 11:30 pm when Train No. 17008 had crossed Bonda Munda railway station and was heading towards Rourkela.

An unidentified person allegedly hurled stones at the train, striking a general coach. One of the stones hit passenger Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, on the hand, causing a bleeding injury. Following the incident, Kumar lodged a complaint through the Rail Madad app.

Meanwhile, after the train reached Jharsuguda railway station, railway hospital staff provided first aid to the injured passenger. Acting on the complaint, Railway RPF personnel from Bon damunda immediately launched a search operation in the nearby areas.