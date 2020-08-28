Bhubaneswar: Taking a dig at the state government’s contractual appointment system, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday said it has turned out to be exploitative and asked the government to either stop the system or extend the due benefits to employees.

Speaking to the media here, BJP leader Umakanta Pattanayak said, “The government has money to waste on Biju Yuva Vahini but you are harassing the qualified youths who are looking for employment and are well qualified. We demand that the contractual employment system should be stopped, and if continued the government needs to give the workers their due benefits,” he said.

The leader also criticised the decision of Finance department to hire retired government servants at fat salaries and not employing the qualified youths. “Such decisions are anti-youth and anti-people,” he added.

The leader also accused the state government of not extending the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to many employees working with the government.

Pattanayak urged the government to make the contractual jobs and temporary jobs permanent akin to other states. “This is mere harassment at the hands of the government. Unlike private jobs, the probation period has also been kept high. While the Delhi government is making contractual jobs permanent in one year, the Himachal government is doing it in three years. However, this is not the case in Odisha.”