Bhadrak: Instead of fish, a bike was caught in a fishing net, much to the astonishment of fishermen at Kanjiapal village under Dhamnagar block in Bhadrak district Friday.

According to a source, some fishermen were catching fish near Ambanal in Kanjiapal village. They threw the net into the water. They felt the net to be heavier than usual when they tried to pull it back to the surface. They thought it might be a huge catch. They sought help of some youths to drag the net out.

As they went on pulling up the net, they realized that it was not a big catch of fish but a bike.

As the news spread, villagers rushed to the spot to have a look at the strange catch. The villagers confirmed that the bike doesn’t belong to any one of them. Soon, different theories involving the bike went around in the locality.

Some said that the bike may have been used in a crime and the miscreants had thrown the motorcycle into the water to do away with the proof.

However, the villagers informed the Dhamnagar police station about the incident. A team from the police station reached the spot, seized the bike and launched an investigation.