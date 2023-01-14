Daringbadi: Strawberry cultivation has been undertaken for the first time in this block of Kandhamal district, sources said Friday. The cultivation is being carried out on two acres of land by using only organic manures instead of fertilizers. Members of ‘Elizabeth’ women self-help group (SHG) of Greenbadi panchayat under the leadership of BDO Gadadhar Patra and supervision of Pintu Kumar Nayak, the block project manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), cultivation is being done. The cultivation has led to an increase in demand for the fruit which is used in the preparation of jams and juices. Usually, strawberry is sold for prices between Rs 400 to Rs 600 per kilogram in the market.

The cultivation of strawberries has helped women members to become self-reliant and earn a livelihood. The district administration and OLM have been providing vital assistance and support for cultivation, Patra said. The land for strawberry cultivation has been developed by spending around Rs 2,00,000 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) while OLM has provided Rs 5,00,000.

Producing strawberries has freed women from the daily labour chores and recurring expenses they normally incur during the cultivation of other crops. This is because once cultivated, strawberry trees will bear fruit for a period of five years. Nayak said that people are interested in strawberry cultivation as the demand for fruit is growing. Also unlike turmeric and mustard cultivation which has to be undertaken annually, it is not the case with strawberries.

Officials of the Watershed Mission and Soil Conservation department are helping in the preparation of the land while the officials of the Agriculture department are getting the soil tested so that the product is sufficient. On the other hand, the Horticulture department is providing technical assistance. As part of the cultivation, over 20,000 strawberry saplings have been planted on the two acres of land. All of them have grown and started delivering fruits.

Also, the extended branches of the strawberry trees are being sold as saplings augmenting the income of women. When contacted, Mohini Pradhan, president and Renuka Pradhan, secretary of Elizabeth SHG said strawberry cultivation is far more profitable than other vegetables. OLM project manager said strawberry juice has gained huge popularity and is being sold for Rs 20 per bottle at the ‘Shita Utsav’ which is underway here. In the coming days, the target is to rope in more women SHGs and enhance strawberry cultivation in other parts of the block, he added.