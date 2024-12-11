Rayagada: Strawberry farming has come to a halt on Niyamgiri hills in this district. This has happened after the Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme (OPELIP) closed down its activities in the area, locals said. OPELIP was providing financial assistance and technical know-how to the tribal community for strawberry cultivation.

In a promising initiative last year, Lakunu Jakasika, a resident of Kurli panchayat under Bisamcuttack block in this district, cultivated strawberries for the first time on Niyamgiri hills. His efforts yielded profitable results. OPELIP which was assisting the Dongria Kondh Development Agency provided comprehensive support, including technical know-how and resources for the cultivation to Jakasika. However, due to the shutdown of OPELIP, Jakasika did not receive any assistance this year and was forced to abandon strawberry farming. Last year, Jakasika invested 3.5 lakh on strawberry farming, which included costs for saplings, fertilizers, drip irrigation and labour. After the harvest, he marketed the produce under the ‘Niyamgiri’ brand name, and earned approximately 7 lakh. The strawberries were sold in markets across this district and even at the Adivasi Mela (Tribal Fair) in Bhubaneswar.

This initiative marked a significant milestone for the Dongria Kondh tribal community, helping them embrace modern farming practices. However, the closure of OPELIP in September has disrupted the efforts and has left the community in distress. Local residents stressed the importance of reviving OPELIP, asserting that its restoration could greatly contribute to the socio-economic development of the Dongria Kondhs. They urged the government to take swift action to reinstate OPELIP for the betterment of the region.

