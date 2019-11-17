Sundargarh: A stray dog went on a biting spree sending at least 30 persons to the Rourkela IGH hospital in two days. While 25 persons were bitten Saturday, 5 more were injured Sunday.

The incidents took place near Rourkela daily market in Sundargarh district, leading to panic among locals.

According to locals, a brown coloured dog went out of control Saturday at about 8:00am. It first attacked a group of people crossing through a lane. Later, it ran towards a nearby lane and attacked minor children who were playing outside.

The injured received treatment at the Rourkela IGH hospital.

Notably, two stray dogs at Manjuri road under Bhandaripokhari block of Bhadrak district went on a biting spree October 22 morning sending at least 10 persons to the hospital leading to panic among locals.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Manjuri road primary health centre (PHC). They were later admitted to the district headquarters hospitals in Bhadrak and Jajpur for better treatment.

PNN