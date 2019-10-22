Bhadrak: Two stray dogs in Bhadrak district went on a biting spree Tuesday morning sending at least 10 persons to the hospital.

The incidents took place at Manjuri road under Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak district leading to panic among locals.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Manjuri road primary health centre (PHC). They were later admitted to the district headquarters hospitals in Bhadrak and Jajpur for better treatment.

The dogs, meanwhile, are still believed to be roaming around in the city. The situation has forced the locals to stay indoors.

PNN