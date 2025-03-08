Alwar: A terrifying incident was caught on camera in a residential colony of Alwar, where a young girl was chased and attacked by a pack of stray dogs in broad daylight.

The shocking video, now viral on social media, shows the girl desperately trying to flee, but the dogs bite her, pinning her to the ground as she screams for help.

In the heart-stopping footage, a woman riding a scooter can be seen stopping at the spot, rushing to the girl’s aid. In the viral video, the woman intervenes, trying to shield the victim from the attacking dogs. Moments later, another girl from a nearby house steps out with a long stick, bravely swinging it to disperse the aggressive strays.

Thanks to their timely action, the girl was finally rescued from the brutal attack, though she reportedly sustained injuries.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Priya Singh.

अलवर में एक लड़की अपनी कॉलोनी की सड़क से गुजर रही थी, तभी अचानक कुत्ते उस पर टूट पड़े। pic.twitter.com/qV1YulS2Zs — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 8, 2025

The viral video has sparked outrage online, with netizens flooding ‘X’ with heated debates. Many users have blamed so-called ‘dog lovers’ for the rising menace of stray attacks in urban areas, demanding immediate action from authorities.

One ‘X’ user commented: “For god sake Supreme Court need to take suo-moto cognisance of this horrific video and pass out diktat to govt to clean all human-residnce area of street dogs…if SC thunk men/women deserve more to be in this world than the street dogs.” (sic).

Another user wrote: “How sad and horrific it is!”

PNN