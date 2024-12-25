Borigumma: A six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Pupugaon village under Borigumma police limits in Koraput district Tuesday.

The deceased child was identified as Chandini Harijan in the village. The girl was playing with her brother near her house when five dogs surrounded and attacked them. She suffered grievous injuries in most of her body parts and head.

However, her brother managed to escape and informed the villagers, who rushed to the spot and rescued the child from a pool of blood.

PNN