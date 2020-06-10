Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, will soon be making his streaming debut with a Saif Ali Khan-starrer political thriller. Ali Abbas Zafar, believes it is a great time for creative people in India to jump on the OTT bandwagon. This is because the local content is getting a wider acceptance.

Huge opportunities for creative people

From writing to talent, streaming platforms are giving creative people a refreshing outlet, said the director. Zafar is known for helming blockbuster Salman Khan movies such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

“It’s a different format. In filmmaking, there is a certain time frame, the first and the second half. But on OTT, it is like having eight or 10 films. It’s creatively liberating as you can do what you want to in truest and the most honest way,” Zafar pointed out.

“The viewing experience on OTT is very personal. So you can go all out and at times hit a threshold or cross a boundary to create something new. It was refreshing as a filmmaker and personally, I’m up for more in the future,” the director added.

Success of Paatal Lok

Citing the example of Paatal Lok, the director said its success is empowering. “A lot of big actors and directors are doing stuff on OTT in the west and the same is happening in India. Such great writing is happening. For example Paatal Lok is doing so well. Its success is empowering for everyone,” Zafar said.

Formats do matter

Ali said his ‘Amazon Prime Video’ show, tentatively titled Tandav, is best suited for the long format storytelling. “There are certain films that can’t be told in two-and-half hour format. They are best seen like a nine or 10-hour film. I opted to make this show for OTT as it had the capacity to take nine hours or maybe two to four seasons. It required the long format,” Zafar said about Tandav.

‘ Saif a director’s actor’

It will be Saif’s second show on a streaming platform after Netflix’s Sacred Games. Zafar called Said a ‘director’s actor’. The director He asserted that he had a fabulous time working with Saif.

“He (Saif) is a delight to work with. He is a chilled out guy. We both know each other from before. He is a director’s actor. I had a fabulous time working with him. He is looking very good in the show. I am very happy with his performance,” Ali said.

The show is currently in post-production stage, a lot of which is taking place virtually due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

“Luckily nothing got affected in terms of shoot. We had finished shoot and were in post-production, the edit work was underway. As a lot of the work can be done online, it is keeping me busy. We were also getting into pre-production for our newer stuff. But that will go on floors once everything is normal,” informed Zafar.

Agencies