Mumbai: A day after celebrating his 36th birthday Monday, actor Rajkummar Rao has resolved to push the boundaries and work harder at entertaining people.

“Thank you so much for all your lovely birthday wishes. You guys made it very special for me. This year, I will try and push my boundaries further, work harder & give my best to continue to entertain and engage all of you through my work. In Gratitude,” Rajkummar tweeted on Tuesday.

On the work front, he will next be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”.