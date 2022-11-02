Koraput: Nandanik’, a local theatre group, in collaboration with Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) presented a street play ‘Louhamanab’ here, Monday, to celebrate ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’. The day is observed every year on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the ‘Iron Man of India’. The play was staged at two places, near the District Culture Office here and on the premises of Shri Gurukul School at Pujariput in the district. The SNA has conducted the play across the nation to pay tribute to the first home minister of India. The play has been written by Gauriprasad Rath and directed by Monideepa Gupta and Saumendra Swain. The role of Sardar Patel in unifying India is the main theme of the play.

Amongst the dignitaries present were the district culture officer and eminent persons of this town. Several teachers and students from various schools, colleges and the Central University were among the audience.