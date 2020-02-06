Cuttack: Students are the future of our country and they should work for the wellbeing of the entire world, opined Indian National Science Academy president Chandrima Shaha while addressing the 11th Convocation of the Ravenshaw University here, Thursday.

“Students must try to achieve excellence in different spheres of life. They should keep themselves away from complacency,” Shaha said while gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Shaha also highlighted the glorious past of Ravenshaw University. “Many students of this institution had participated in the freedom struggle. We all should feel proud for this university,” she said.

Shaha opined that learning does not end with securing some degrees. Students should have the capacity to learn from different situations in life, she said.

Presiding over the convocation, Governor and Chancellor Ganeshi Lal advised the students to think about the future of the universe. “When you study in a university, you should think about the wellbeing of the universe. Students should find out their inner qualities,” Lal said.

As many as 61 meritorious students were felicitated with gold medals on the occasion. Altogether, 1,301 students were conferred graduation degrees, 1,047 students with postgraduation degrees and 61 with MPhil degrees at the convocation.

This apart, 81 PhD degree holders were felicitated at the ceremony. Besides, honoris causa was conferred on lyricist Gulzar, Dr Manju Sharma and Dr Sujata Das. However, Gulzar and Sharma were absent in the ceremony.

“Gulzar and Sharma have agreed to participate in some other programmes of the university in near future. They will be presented with the honoris causa during their visit to Ravenshaw,” said Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro.