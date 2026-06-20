Bhadrak: A Class VIII student was injured after a ceiling fan fell inside a classroom at a school in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Saturday, sources said.

The incident took place at Pravakar Mohanty High School in Piripur under Bhandaripokhari police limits.

The injured student, identified as Om Prakash Behera, sustained injuries to his nose after being struck by the falling fan. Teachers and school authorities immediately rushed him to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said doctors administered a stitch to his nose and that his condition is stable.

PNN