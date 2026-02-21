Koraput/ Sunabeda: The Central University of Odisha in Koraput district witnessed intense unrest on campus Friday as hundreds of students staged a massive protest in front of the administrative building, accusing the university authorities of prolonged mental harassment, academic mismanagement, and playing with the future of scholars.

The agitation was directed against the in-charge Vice-Chancellor Narasingha Chattan Panda, whom students held responsible for what they described as “institutional paralysis.” Students alleged that semester results of the Forestry, Agriculture, and Dairy Science departments have not been declared for nearly two years, pushing final-year and research scholars into uncertainty. Tribal students, in particular, said delays in verification and documentation have blocked access to government fellowships and stipends, leaving many in financial distress.

Dibya Jyoti Nanda, a student of the Agriculture Department, alleged that the university functions without clear rules or academic discipline. He pointed out that an examination notice was issued with a back date, informing students just one day earlier that exams would be held February 21, despite incomplete courses and irregular classes. “Classes are neither completed nor conducted on time, yet students are forced into exams,” he said.

Students from the Dairy Science Department raised serious concerns about campus safety and welfare. One student accused the Chintamani canteen of repeatedly selling expired food items, despite regular complaints to the administration. Adding to the anger, female students highlighted the shutdown of water facilities since February 16, forcing them to struggle daily in the hostels.

They also complained about the lack of transport facilities during lunch hours, despite the education building being over two kilometres away from hostels, resulting in missed post-lunch classes. Protesters further accused Sanjay Kumar Pradhan and Manjushree Singh, heads of the Agriculture and Dairy Science departments respectively, of authoritarian behaviour and mental harassment within academic and hostel spaces.

“We are treated like prisoners, not scholars,” a student alleged. Students also questioned why almost all faculty members, including the Vice-Chancellor, are serving only in in-charge capacities despite massive infrastructure spending. They demanded regular appointments, immediate declaration of results, suspension of the accused HODs, and systemic reforms.

The Vice-Chancellor incharge assured students that issues would be resolved within seven days. Agitating students, however, issued a clear warning: if no concrete action is taken, protests will intensify and classes will be boycotted indefinitely.