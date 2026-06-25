Thuamul Rampur: Education at a government primary school in Tumonikhol village under Birikot gram panchayat in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has allegedly been affected by inadequate infrastructure, with students continuing their classes without a proper school building more than a year after the roof of the main structure was damaged.

Established in 2009, the government primary school has around 30 tribal students from Classes I to V. However, villagers say the school lacks basic infrastructure and essential facilities.

According to residents, the roof of the main school building was blown away during a nor’wester in April 2024. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities and media reports highlighting the issue, the building has not been repaired.

Residents further alleged that the school lacks several basic amenities, including a kitchen for the mid-day meal programme, a boundary wall, drinking water facilities and toilets.

Following earlier reports, an additional classroom was constructed beside the school on the instructions of the Block Development Officer (BDO). However, villagers have alleged that the newly constructed room is of poor quality and was built with several deficiencies.

Separately, villagers raised concerns over the functioning of the school’s teaching staff. They alleged that Headmaster Ramsingh Majhi and assistant teacher Pramod Dandsena attend the school only for a limited number of days each month.

When contacted, District Additional Education Officer Tapimani Jani said the issue of the damaged roof would be discussed with the BDO and that permanent repair work would be undertaken soon. She also stated that strict departmental action would be taken against teachers found neglecting their duties.

Thuamul Rampur BDO Dhruva Charan Muduli said the administration is fully aware of the situation and that steps would be taken soon to repair the school building and address other issues.

It remains to be seen how quickly the administration’s assurances translate into relief for the young students studying under such conditions.