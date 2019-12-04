Tumudibandh: Demanding the immediate appointment of teachers in vacant positions at school, as many as 54 students of Belghar Government High School walked about 26 kilometers Tuesday night to reach Tumudibandh block headquarter in Kandhamal district Wednesday morning.

According to the students, there are about 375 students in the school that offers education to students from class VI till X. However, there are only seven teachers in all these classes. The school doesn’t even have a headmaster.

Agitated over the administrative negligence, the students locked down the classrooms, office and main gate and took on a march at midnight to meet the BDO at block headquarters. They reached Tumudibandh BDO officer early in the morning Wednesday.

The students were seen holding various placards in their hands and shouting slogans during their protest march.

“Our school has been facing acute staff shortage and this is affecting our education. We have been demanding before the administration to take necessary steps and fill up the vacancies,” said a protesting student.

BDO and block administration officers held a discussion with the protesting students, pacified them and sent them back to the school, a source in the block administration said.

