Bhubaneswar: After extending the lockdown till April 30 and closing schools and colleges till June 17, the Odisha government has decided to send free textbooks to students of state-run schools as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

The School & Mass Education Department is learnt to be laying focus on sending textbooks to the students of state-run and government aided schools at their homes soon after lifting the lockdown.

Though the free textbooks have already reached all the blocks, NACs and municipal corporations across the state since March 15, they could not be distributed due to outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

Sources said that out of total 2,54,29,063 text books published, 2,49,54,127 are to be distributed among the students at various government schools and remaining textbooks will be made available for selling at different book stores and counters.

