Bhawanipatna: Travelling to a nearby school at Surli village is a daily ordeal for the students and teachers residing in Haradaguda village under Dedar panchayat of Junagarh block in Kalahandi district, locals stated Sunday. No one likes to go to school wading through a river and sitting in classrooms in soaked uniforms. However, the students and teachers are forced to put their lives at stake because of the unavailability of a bridge over the Sagada River. Before crossing the river, both students and teachers have to walk for two kilometres through dense forests.

Residents alleged that the students and teachers undertake this dangerous journey due to lack of a school in their village. Moreover, lack of a bridge on the river as well as absence of boats to ferry people to either side of the river also forces them to undertake this dangerous journey. The students and teachers return to their respective homes taking the same dangerous route. At times, family members help the kids cross the river to attend school but that is not possible all the time. This problem has been persisting for a long time but neither the Education department nor the elected public representatives or the district administration have made any efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the students.

Locals frequently ask how long students will have to suffer. Students Keshav Majhi and Dalamani Majhi said they have no other option, but to attend school taking risks. Teacher Rajaram Dhangadamajhi said it is a daily trial for them to safely take the kids and help them wade through the river for their school due to the absence of a bridge. Chief district education officer Susant Kumar Chopdar said his department will try to establish a school in Haradaguda village on receiving a written application from the villagers.