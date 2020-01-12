BHUBANESWAR: A fashion show was organised at Sisir Saras Mela, an annual fair, at IDCO Exhibition Ground here Sunday.

A team of 40 members from National Institute of Fashion Technology walked on the ramp show with a variety of intricately woven sarees from Pasapalli, Bomkai, Maniabandha, Kotpad and Tasar.

Binal Desai and Chandini Khadelwal were the ones whose designs wowed all on the occasion. In three sequences, students showcased subject related craft clusters of handloom and handicrafts along with the sarees of various stalls exhibited at Sisira Saras.

50 Niftians worked as volunteers, choreographers, make-up artists and models. NIFT signed an MoU with ORMAS last month to develop, design and create new products.