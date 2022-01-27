Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of Plus II students took out a procession and staged protest Thursday forenoon at Master Canteen Square here demanding cancellation of the annual Board exams, in view of present Covid-19 situation.

Odisha government is playing with their future by planning to conduct the Plus II Board Exams even when courses have not been completed, many students alleged.

“Courses for the Plus II Board Exams-2022 have not been completed yet. However, the state government wants to conduct the exams in any way. It simply means that they want to devastate our future and career in particular. If shopping malls and bars could be opened amid Covid-19 safety protocols, why couldn’t schools and colleges?” a girl student protesting at Master Canteen Square asked.

“Why the government is so much rigid to conduct the exams in offline mode when the classes were taken in online mode. We want complete cancellation of the Plus II Exams,” another student questioned.

“Certainly, reduction in the syllabus is not a desirable solution for us. It will not help students in future in any way. Even 70 per cent of the prescribed syllabus was needed to be completed before the exams. Our classes were conducted hardly for one-and-half months. A year’s course cannot be completed in a month or two,” a protestor raged.

In addition, the Plus II students demanded that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and the government should declare the Plus II Board Exam results as per marks obtained by the students in quarterly exams held by their respective colleges.

It is pertinent to mention here that the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash recently said that Class X and XII students should stay prepared for the Board Exams.

PNN