Bhadrak: Amid allegations that people have grabbed government jobs by furnishing forged certificates, hundreds of students in private and government institutions in Bhadrak district have resorted to misappropriating students’ stipends to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, students are furnishing forged caste certificates while genuine students are deprived of their entitlements.

Even teachers are reported to have forged certificates and grabbed jobs by greasing the palms of some corrupt officials in the Education department.

In the absence of cross-verification, some teachers go scot-free despite submitting forged documents.

The issue came to fore after some youths sought RTI information about such illegalities in the district education department.

According to reports, two teachers who were found guilty of committing forgery in the past month have been dismissed from service in the district. Two cases were filed at the police stations against the two teachers.

Last year, the administration had arrested nine teachers after their documents and credentials were found to be forged.

Two months ago, the School and Mass Education department had directed all the district administrations to verify certificates of all teachers. Accordingly, all block education officers of Bhadrak were directed to carry out the verification.

It was learnt that even certificates of 30 per cent teachers have not been verified till date.

As certificates of many are deliberately not put through scrutiny, some teachers get away with salaries and other benefits over the years.

District education officer Sangram Sahu said over 50 certificates of teachers have been forwarded to Board of Secondary Education for verification.

“On receipt of reports from the Board, action would be taken against those found guilty of forgery,” he added.

Moreover, students of some educational institutions are intercepting stipends by producing forged SC/ST certificates.

Although the welfare department is flooded with complaints about forged caste certificates, the department is allegedly taking little action against the forgers.

District welfare officer Jayant Kumar Jena said certificates of the students are being checked while some forged certificates have been detected.

In some cases, legal action will be taken, he added.

ADM Shyambhakt Mishra admitted that they have received complaints about forged certificates meant to grab stipends while verification is on.