Jajpur: A 30-year-old man was brutally killed over suspected past enmity inside his studio at Sobar area under Jajpur Road police limits in Jajpur district late Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Deepak Kumar Sahu, son of Dharanidhar Sahu, under ward no-7 of Vyasanagar Municipality. Police recovered his body from a pool of blood inside his studio and sent it for post-mortem.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service for investigation after Deepak’s elder brother Pradeep lodged a complaint at Jajpur Road police station alleging murder. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder over long-standing enmity, police said. The victim had deep wounds on his head and body.

The exact motive behind the killing remains unclear, sparking widespread speculation among locals. According to the victim’s family, Deepak had an ongoing land dispute with some persons in the area. He went to sleep at his studio after having dinner at home Saturday night.

His mother tried calling him over phone Sunday morning that went unanswered. Apprehending something amiss, she went to the studio, found the door open, and the body of her son lying in a pool of blood. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police.

PNN