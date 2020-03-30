Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, and she has a sweet note for her fans, whom she fondly called Ananians.
The actress said: “Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn’t be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thankyou for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fanclubs and ananians the mostest.”
Such a special feeling for me to be nominated in two categories at @zeecineawards in my first year 🤩 – Best Debut Female for ‘SOTY 2 ‘and Best Actor (female) in a Supporting Role for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ ❤️ double celebration since it’s the world television premiere of Pati Patni aur Woh tomorrow at 12 pm on @sonymaxmovies 🥳 pls watch it!!!!
Right from sharing her #quarantinemood to her films, her Instagram photos give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional lives.
On the work front, the actress will be seen in “Khaali Peeli” co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar’s Bollywood debut feature.
I always thought I wasn't someone who'd follow a specific groove, until I found mine! 😋 I love doing what I do and that makes me want to do it on repeat 😁 Tbh, whether I'm on a shoot or at home, serial chiller + serious hustler is what defines me and my repeat! 😎 Tell me in the comments #WhatsYourRepeat that keeps you going and hustling!💙 @gillettevenus_in
Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film ❤️🕺🏻🙏🏻🧿 with our director @purijagannadh 🤩 Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm 😁 Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood 🤗❤️ #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda