New Delhi: Star cricketer Manish Pandey is now happily married to South beauty Ashrita Shetty. The Indian cricketer tied the knot December 2.

A number of Indian cricketers have married film actresses, including Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others. The latest player to join the league is batsman Manish Pandey. The marriage took place in Mumbai.

The marriage was a two-day private affair, with only the couple’s close friends and relatives in attendance. Apparently, Pandey had closely guarded his love-affair with Ashrita for quite some time now.

The wedding took place in Mumbai, as India was scheduled to play a 3-match T20I series in the city, beginning December 6.

Pandey, 30, hails from Bangalore and is currently playing in the Indian Team. He was leading Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is also the first Indian to score a century in Indian Premier League.

On the other hand, Ashrita is a well-known actress in the south Indian film industry. The 26-year-old has featured in five films so far, including Indrajith, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, and Udhayam NH4. She is also speculated to play a lead role in an upcoming movie under the direction of R Panneerselvam.