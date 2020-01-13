Mumbai: Sapna Choudhary is a popular Haryanvi dancer. Now she has attained a pan-India celebrity status after featuring as a ‘commoner contestant’ in Bigg Boss 11. After coming out of the house, she started modelling and has often been seen sharing pictures for her fans as she is quiet active on social Media.

Recently she has shared some beautiful pictures in saree. In this picture, Sapna is seen wearing a pink saree with a black attractive blouse. So far, more than 1.5 lakh fans have liked these pictures of Sapna.

Take a look of those pictures;

Due course of time, Sapna lost weight and now she has started wearing designer clothes besides salwar suit. Sapna has transformed herself with her makeovers. She also talks to her fans by sharing videos on social media.

Sapna Chaudhary shot into limelight with her stage dance on the popular Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya ka yo Kajal. She had participated in reality show Big Boss 11. In 2018, Sapna showcased her impressive moves in the song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary from the Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa-starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu. She was last seen in Dosti Ke Side Effects directed by Hadi Ali Abar. The dancer also did an item number in the movie Veere Di Wedding.

On the work front, Sapna Chaudhary is seen in the song Lootera.