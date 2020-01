New Delhi: Finland Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin is one of the most beautiful state heads around the world. Marin’s great looks and fashion sense make her personality impeccable. She can give any world class actress or model a run for her money.

She keeps sharing her alluring pictures on Instagram. At the age of 34 in December 2019, Marin became both the world’s youngest serving state leader and Finland’s youngest-ever Prime Minister. She was born on November 16, 1985 in Helsinki, Finland.

Marin had a tumultuous childhood as her parents split up when she was very young. The family faced financial problems and struggled hard to eke out a livelihood. After her parents separated, Marin was brought up by her mother and her mother’s new female partner.

Marin studied at the Parikkala High School and the University of Tempere. Since her college days, Marin had an interest in politics as she joined the Social Democratic Youth in 2006 and served as its first Vice President from 2010 to 2012.

She held many posts before becoming Prime Minister of Finland in December 2019. Marin has a daughter Emma with her husband Markus Räikkönen.