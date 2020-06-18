It is often seen people performing bizarre stunts which often go viral on social media. A similar video featuring a man performing nerve wracking stunts has piqued everyone’s interest.

The video was shared by Harsh Goenka which has been viewed by 67,000 people so far.

In the 14 seconds clip, a man dressed in a black and white shirt and a red shorts stood at the edge of a cliff and performed a dangerous stunt with ease. After completing it, the man posed with a victory sign by looking at the camera.

While sharing the video, Goenka captioned it:”Just wondering if his act is to be admired or considered as stupidity.”

Just wondering if his act is to be admired or considered as stupidity !pic.twitter.com/HLsqAy6UBY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 16, 2020

Netizens call it complete stupidity and slammed the man with comments like: “Stupidity. No matter how the video ends.”

Another user said, “The person doing the act and the person recording the video define irresponsibility.”

Yet another user commented, “There is a thin line between daring and stupidity, he has just crossed it!”

A user said, “Maybe trick photography… There could be a safety below the rock he is jumping on.”

Another user wrote, “You can admire him instead of considering it as a stupid thing a person would do because look into his eyes, he is very confident about what he is doing. That’s it.”