Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh looks absolutely stunning in a pink-and-peach dress that she wore at a recent event.

The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi star is rocking everywhere she is seen and has been a hit in the fashion circles. Payal is living up to her billing as an emerging style icon.

Meanwhile, Payal revealed to IANS a while back that she is learning Spanish for an upcoming Hindi film role.

“I am learning Spanish and I am totally loving the process. Every emotion and expression is denoted so differently in Spanish, and it is such an open language. It is beautiful, and I hope I get it right,” she said, though she claimed she was not in a position to talk of the film yet.

IANS