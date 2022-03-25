Sambalpur: Sambalpur University (SU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) for research on cement and other building materials, Thursday.

The MoU was signed between the university’s Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal, registrar Nruparaj Sahu and NCB director general BN Mohapatra in the presence of faculties and students at the conference hall of the university.

The NCB is working under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries and provides teaching and training in the field of industry, entrepreneurship, commerce and transport.

SU placement officer Chinmaya Purohit said the signing of MoU will help the university work jointly with NCB in the field of education and training.

Students pursuing courses in Physics, Chemistry and Geology will be benefited by the move.

They will get laboratory and other facilities during their training for verifying the quality of cement and other house building materials.

This will also help them in getting employment in various cement companies. He further said NCB has launched a diploma course on examining cement and other house building materials.

Students after completing their post graduation can pursue the diploma course which will help them in getting employment in cement companies, he added.

PNN