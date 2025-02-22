Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate Subhadra Shakti Mela, organised by Mission Shakti department at Janata Maidan here Saturday. The occasion will be graced by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo as chief guests. The fair aims at celebrating the success of women entrepreneurs across the state and providing them a platform to showcase their products and skills. Over 300 stall by self-help groups (SHGs) and producer groups (PGs) will be put up at the fair ground. “Subhadra Shakti Mela is more than just an exhibition. It is a celebration of women’s entrepreneurship and a powerful platform for SHG members.

The event will connect rural women entrepreneurs with buyers, businesses, and market leaders, opening doors for business expansion, financial growth, and networking opportunities. By showcasing their products on such a large scale SHGs will not only gain visibility but also develop long-term market linkages, helping them increase their incomes and move closer to becoming Lakhpati Didis,” Parida said. The nine-day exhibition, which will continue till March 2, will showcase a diverse range of handcrafted and organic products, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the creativity, skill, and entrepreneurial spirit of women SHGs. Starting from handicrafts, terracotta, bamboo crafts, handloom textiles and home essentials to health and wellness products, organic food items, spices, condiments, and millet-based delicacies, the mela will feature an array of authentic, high-quality and sustainable products. In order to ensure statewide participation and maximum reach, regional fairs will also be organised at Puri, Malkangiri, Sambalpur and Bolangir simultaneously.

These regional fairs are aimed at promoting SHG products, attracting visitors locally, and providing more SHG members the opportunity to showcase their products beyond their districts. By expanding the exhibitions across regions, Mission Shakti department is ensuring that women entrepreneurs from every corner of Odisha receive equal opportunities for growth and success, Parida added.