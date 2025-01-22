Bhubaneswar: As many as 157 men applied for availing the cash assistance under Subhadra Yojana, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Tuesday.

Parida informed that the applications from men were detected following the e-KYC process and during the linking of their bank accounts with Aadhar.

“Sometimes, the names of both men and women are the same. But, we detected and later rejected their applications”, she added.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed surprise at the number of men who had applied for the scheme, stating that it was “intriguing” to see so many men applying for a women-centric programme.

The Deputy Chief Minister had appealed to eligible women living and working outside the state to apply for the scheme, which is set to disburse its fourth phase of the first instalment.

Parida had earlier announced that the fourth phase money under the first instalment will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by the end of January 2025.

It can be mentioned here that the Subhadra Yojana is a flagship scheme of the Odisha government to give Rs 10,000 cash assistance to women — aged 21 to 60 years in the state — annually for five years. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17, 2024.

PNN