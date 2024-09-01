Balasore: Applicants under SubhadraYojana will not have to pay any fee at any level for enrollment of their names under the scheme.

This was stated by Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas while presiding over a review meeting on the implementation of Subhadra Yojana recently at the district Collectorate. Speaking to the officials he outlined the details of the scheme.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to launch this scheme September 17, the Collector urged the officials on proper implementation of the scheme. He stressed on ensuring a proper system so that the beneficiaries will be able to get proper information and can apply smoothly for enrollment of their names in the scheme.

The application form for enrollment in Subhadra Yojana will be distributed to the applicants at Anganwadi centres, block offices, common service centre and Mo Seva Kendras. The filled-in application forms will be submitted at the common service centre and Mo Seva Kendras.

There the forms will be digitised and the applicants will receive a print acknowledging their submission of forms. He said that the BDOs and the tehsildars have been asked to keep enough number of forms so that the beneficiaries can apply with ease and hassle free.

The Collector also stressed on putting up hoardings and banners at various strategic points in the district headquarters town, subdivisions and in block levels for proper awareness among the beneficiaries. He also stressed on making proper publicity of the scheme and on its enrollment in various social media platforms, newspapers and electronic media for the purpose.

ADM (S&G) Sudhakar Naik, Nilagiri Sub-Collector (in-charge) Subhashree Rath, district social welfare officer (in-charge) –cum-deputy Collector Gayatri Soren and senior district officials were present at the review meeting while all the BDOs and tehsildars attended the meeting through video conference.

PNN