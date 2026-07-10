Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Friday directed officials to complete field verification of pending Subhadra Yojana applicants by July 25 to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive the scheme’s fifth instalment on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in August.

Chairing a review meeting, Parida instructed officials to monitor the verification process daily and expedite disposal of pending cases. About 3.53 lakh applications are awaiting field verification, she said.

Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development Department, said block-level committees will examine the findings of field officials before forwarding eligible cases to the district and state authorities. The verification exercise is scheduled to be completed by July 25.

She also urged applicants whose cases are pending due to incomplete e-KYC, bank account verification or biometric authentication to complete the required formalities at the earliest.

Officials said the state has so far transferred more than Rs 20,648 crore to over 1 crore women beneficiaries in four instalments under the Subhadra Yojana.

According to official data, 1.15 crore applications have been registered under the scheme, including 3.17 lakh received during the 2026-27 financial year. After scrutiny, 1.02 crore women were initially identified as potential beneficiaries for the fifth instalment.

Following verification by district administrations, which confirmed the deaths of 5,277 beneficiaries, the eligible beneficiary list for the fifth instalment currently stands at 1.01 crore, officials said.

During the meeting, Parida reviewed preparations, including Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) activation, biometric e-KYC, field enquiries, NPCI mapping, payment file preparation and coordination with banks. She directed officials to ensure timely, transparent and error-free implementation of the scheme through close coordination among field staff, departments, technical agencies and banking institutions.