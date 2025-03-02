Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday announced that the fifth phase money of the first instalment under Subhadra Yojana will be released March 6.

Around 1.7 lakh women beneficiaries are slated to receive the Subhadra money in the fifth phase of the first instalment, March 6, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X handle.

Similarly, over one crore beneficiaries would get the second instalment of financial assistance under the flagship scheme on the occasion of International Women’s Day — March 8.

PNN