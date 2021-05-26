New Delhi: IPS officer and the current Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed Tuesday as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 90-miniute meeting to select the new CBI chief took place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence here Monday. It was attended by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The announcement to name Subodh Kumar Jaiswal the new CBI boss was done Tuesday. It is certainly a feather in the cap for the 1985 batch officer from Maharashtra cadre.

According to the order issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), Jaiswal will take over CBI with immediate effect. The post has been lying vacant since February first week when Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure. Additional Director Praveen Sinha has been looking after the affairs of the premier investigation agency as interim chief since then.

Jaiswal will have a fixed tenure of two years in CBI from the day he joins the agency.

It should be stated here that prior to the appointment of Jaiswal, two others had emerged frontrunners to the post. They were YC Modi of Assam Meghalaya cadre and Rakesh Asthana of the Gujarat Cadre. However, the CJI pointed out that according to the Supreme Court guidelines that no officer with less than six months to retirement should be appointed as the CBI chief. It ultimately led to both Asthana and YC Modi losing out in the race.