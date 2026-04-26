Bhubaneswar: Odisha cueist Subrat Das produced a remarkable comeback to clinch the Irish Open Challenge Cup 2026, marking a proud moment for Indian billiards on the international stage.

Representing the Indian team on tour in Ireland, Das showcased resilience, skill, and composure throughout the tournament.

In a gripping final against fellow Indian Srinu Katipogu, Das scripted a stunning turnaround victory, winning 220-200.

The one-hour contest seemed to be slipping away as Das trailed by nearly 100 points for the first 51 minutes.

However, in a dramatic final flourish, he displayed exceptional cue control and temperament, crafting brilliant breaks of 60 and 40 in the last nine minutes to seize the title by a 20-point margin.

Das’s journey to the championship was equally commanding. He began his campaign with a dominant 200-54 win over John MacIntyre in the Top 32 round.

Continuing his fi ne form, he defeated Dom Halligan 200-139 in the Top 16, followed by a convincing 200-91 victory against Peter Stanyer in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Das delivered one of his most emphatic performances, overpowering Joe Doheny 325-133.

The Odisha star also recorded the highest breaks of the tournament, registering impressive efforts of 96 and 85, underlining his technical brilliance.

With this triumph boosting his confidence, Subrat Das now turns his focus to the upcoming IBSF World Billiards Championship, scheduled from April 25 to 28, where he will aim to continue his impressive run on the global stage.