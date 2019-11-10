It becomes a topic of national concern in Indian society, when a woman enters her 30s with the tag of being ‘single’. Whether she is independent, successful, or happy being single, it is never a concern for the traditionalists around.

However, there are many actresses who preferred their career over society and went on to become successful. They did not bother about the society and married at late age.

Rani Mukherjii: Everyone knew Rani was dating Aditya Chopra, but neither Rani nor Aditya ever acknowledged it openly. But this overtly written-about couple surprised everyone with a hush hush wedding April 21, 2014 in Italy. The couple even welcomed their first daughter in December 2015. Rani was in her 30s when she married Aditya.

Aishwarya Rai: The most successful actress also married very late after establishing herself as an A-list actress. While everyone was busy speculating about this blue-eyed beauty’s personal life, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announced her wedding to Junior Bachchan in 2007.

Urmila Matondkar: As they say, good things happen when you least expect them. And one fine morning, everyone woke up to this sweet yet astounding discovery that Urmila Matondkar got married in a private ceremony at the age of 42.