Sundargarh/Koira: The free pre-recruitment coaching initiative ‘Sudakshya’ run by the district administration in Sundargarh is slowly gaining traction among the educated youths following its success in fulfilling their career dreams, a report said. This prompted the administration to open one more centre in Koira block recently.

Bonai MLA, Laxman Munda and District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan graced the opening ceremony. The centre, set up on Koira College premises, becomes the fourth such facility in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that it has been a year since three ‘Sudakshya’ centres are operational in the district. Many candidates skilled at this short-term job training programme have been hired by different organisations. This has helped in fulfilling the career dreams of youths from the mining, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities and underprivileged families, Kalyan said.

Munda appreciated the efforts of the district administration for establishing the new centre at Koira.

The administration had initially established three centres at Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bonai with support by the district mineral foundation (DMF). Students who cleared Plus II and degree courses are inducted to this three-month free residential and specialised coaching programme through a selection process. They are trained for jobs in the banking and insurance sectors, Railways, Army, Air Force, Navy, Odisha Police, Para-military forces and other sectors.

Subjects like maths and reasoning, general awareness, computer skills, communication and personality development are taught making the candidates ready for job challenges. Candidates are also provided free books and study material, uniform, food and library facilities.

Physical training is an added feature for aspirants of military, para-military and police jobs.