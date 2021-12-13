Sundargarh: A free coaching programme titled ‘Sudakshya’ launched by the district administration here has been helping educated youths in fulfilling their career dreams, a report said.

Recounting his experience, Nutap Behera, an educated youth from the district said that after finishing studies, he applied for various competitive exams with self preparation for government jobs.

However, he was not well prepared to crack them.

But with the help of free coaching programme, ‘Sudakshya’, he tasted success and was appointed as the Junior Revenue Assistant at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Sundargarh, Behera said while sharing his career story.

Nutap hails from Gangajal village under the mining affected Kutra block of Sundargarh district. His father Yudhisthir Behera earlier worked as a security guard but now stays at home due to ill health.

His mother Urmila is an Anganwadi worker. Nutap has achieved his goal with coaching and mentoring under the unique programme of the district ‘Sudakshya’.

‘Sudakshya’ has been instrumental in fulfilling the dreams of many other educated youth in Sundargarh district. The programme, designed by the district administration and started from February 2021, has already completed coaching for 3 batches.

With free coaching at three centres spread strategically in Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bonai, as many as 245 candidates have secured jobs at various government and private institutions so far.

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Sundargarh supports the ‘Sudakshya’ programme while a voluntary organisation Niyatee Foundation is the implementation partner.

The ‘Sudakshya’ initiative was launched by the district administration of Sundargarh to provide free job-oriented coaching for +2 and +3 pass-out students in the district.

The programme entails coaching for banking and insurance, staff selection commission, Indian Railways, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Odisha Police and various paramilitary forces.

Candidates are trained to crack various competitive exams with coaching on subjects like mathematics, reasoning, general knowledge, computers, personality development, communication skills, etc.

Besides, regular weekly tests and mock interviews are held for the candidates under ‘Sudakshya’. Textbooks and previous question papers are provided to the students to prepare for different exams.

Moreover, aspirants of police, armed and paramilitary forces are trained accordingly for their test on physical ability.

Candidates from the mining affected blocks like Koida, Rajgangpur, Kutra, Lahunipada, Hemgir and Kuanrmunda, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and BPL card holder families are given priority during enrolment for the ‘Sudakshya’ programme.

Along with free coaching, the candidates are also provided with free food and accommodation, uniforms, study materials and 24×7 internet facility with e-Library.

As a result, educated youngsters from poor, tribal and middle class families in the district have been able to augment their skills and crack jobs in various government and private organisations.

PNN