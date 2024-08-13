Khartoum: A total of 68 people were killed due to rains and floods that have hit several parts of Sudan since June, the country’s Interior Minister Khalil Pasha Sairin said.

“The number of deaths due to the floods and rains reached 68 for various reasons, including collapse of houses and drowning, while 130 people were injured,” the Interior Minister said in a statement Monday.

More than 4,000 houses completely collapsed, 8,000 houses partially collapsed, 40 public and private facilities were damaged, and around 832 square kilometres of agricultural land were damaged, while a number of animals died, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the Minister.

Flooding, a yearly occurrence in Sudan, typically happens between June and October. Over the past three years, heavy rains have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed vast swathes of agricultural land.

IANS