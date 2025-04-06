Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Puri-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for being awarded ‘The Fred Darrington’, 1st British Sand Master Award at the Sandworld Sand Sculpture Festival in Weymouth, UK.

Majhi, in a post on X Saturday, said: “Heartiest congratulations to Padma Shri awardee and eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on being honoured with the first British Sand Master Award, ‘The Fred Darrington. ‘

“He conveyed the message of peace through his 10-feet-tall giant statue of Lord Ganesha at the International Sand Art Festival held in Weymouth. His contribution has further enhanced the cultural heritage of our country and state on the global stage.”

Pattnaik, who is in the UK, in a statement said: “It is an honour for me to receive this award from the Mayor of Weymouth. It is named after Fred Darrington, who contributed a lot towards sand sculpture. I dedicate this award to all my fans and followers, who have always supported me.”

It’s a privilege to receive the 'Fred Darrington' British Sand Master Award at Sand World 2025, as a first Indian Sand Artist from Mr. Jon Orell, Mayor of Weymouth UK . During the International Sand Art Festval. pic.twitter.com/Xt7MTBIO3M — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 6, 2025

Pattnaik has created a 10-foot high image of Lord Ganesha, with the message ‘World Peace. ‘ He said the competition was organised on the occasion of the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival in Weymouth in the UK.

