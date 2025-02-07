Risida: An unexpected spike in temperatures ahead of the onset of summer season has impacted pulses farming in Karlamunda block of Kalahandi district, with farmers fearing a disappointing yield. Day temperatures have shot up across the state quite early this year.

According to reports, Kalahandi district recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C February 1, 35°C February 2, 34.5°C February 3, and 34°C February 4. An unseasonal heat spike in January-February, the month of Magha as per the Odia almanac, has impacted cultivation of pulses such as arhar, green gram, black gram, and horse gram on farmlands under this block. The rise in temperature has withered and wilted the crops. Typically, pulse crops begin flowering in January and February.

However, due to the prevailing intense dry conditions, farmers fear a reduction in yield. Many residents of the block, apart from growing paddy, depend on pulses cultivation for their livelihood. This sudden increase in temperatures has left farmers in Karlamunda, Risida, Gajbahal, Pourkela, Teresiha, Rajpur, Rinja, Joradrabra, Regeda, Sapalahara, and Malpada deeply concerned about their pulse crops.