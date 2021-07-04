After a hard day at work, everyone wants a good night’s sleep. But, for some people, sleep is a distant dream for various reasons. There are many reasons like job, personal tensions, relationships that can ruin a person’s sleep.

Are you one of those people who get tired a lot but find it difficult to sleep? Are you turning your bed uncomfortably and praying for sleep?

If you are also doing this, quit these dangerous habits immediately:

Smoking: If you are tired after a long work day and you may need a puff to go to bed. But, this slight puffiness can be the main reason for sleepless nights. You are consuming nicotine, an active ingredient in tobacco. Nicetone is a stimulant and thus cannot cause insomnia more often. If you are having trouble sleeping and you are a smoker, then know that both sleep and smoking cannot go together.

Phone: It is advised to avoid phone before going to bed. One should know that the rays emitted from the phone or digital device should not be used before sleeping. Checking the phone while lying in bed keeps your mind active and prevents it from resting. Second and most importantly, the rays from the phone suppress the melatonin level. This hormone plays a very important role in your sleep cycle. Therefore, if the melatonin level is deficient, you will definitely not be able to sleep.

Caffeine: You may be working from home and you may need caffeine especially in the evenings to cope with the weather conditions and the high work pressure. The power of a cup of caffeine keeps you energized. However, the use of caffeine not only keeps you active during working hours, but also shows effect during the attempt to sleep! Caffeine keeps our brain alert, which causes disruption in our sleep cycle.

Late Night Workout: Workout is definitely good for your physical and mental health. In fact, the day you exercise, you are more likely to sleep like a baby. But, at the end of the day, strenuous workouts after 7 pm can have a bad effect on your sleep patterns. It will interrupt your steady heartbeat while you will feel that you are tired from working out till late night and sleep is few steps away from you. This will increase your heartbeat and your body will become more active. However, jogging or walking is not harmful.