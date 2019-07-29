Mumbai: While many expect Suhana to make her debut soon considering she’s also a graduate now; the Khan daughter is in fact keen on studying acting before pursuing her career.

However, even before her debut, she has garnered a huge fan following. Recently, a picture of Suhana from her family getaway to Maldives with her father Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan is going viral.

She looks beautiful is this click; especially given the fact that it’s so amazingly colour co-ordinated with all shades of blue lighting up the frame. To breakdown Suhana’s look in short, she’s seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt over a blue tube top, paired it with a lighter shade of denim shorts. Moreover, little droplets of water too are further complimenting Suhana’s drop dead gorgeous looks!

Here, check out Suhana’s full picture below…